Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Fans seven in final tuneup
Corbin gave up three runs on 10 hits and a walk over six innings while striking out seven during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.
Jake Marisnick took him deep in the third inning, the first homer Corbin has allowed all spring. The southpaw didn't dazzle in his first camp with the Nats, but his 19:3 K:BB over 24 innings is sharp and he looks ready for the regular season. Corbin's lined up to make his Washington debut March 31 at home against the Mets.
