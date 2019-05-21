Corbin (4-2) took the loss Monday as the Nationals dropped a 5-3 decision to the Mets, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over five innings while striking out seven.

The southpaw has faced the Mets four times already this season, and this was the first time he failed to record a quality start against them. Corbin will take a 3.25 ERA and 76:21 K:BB through 63.2 innings into his next outing Saturday, at home against the Marlins.