Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Fans seven in loss
Corbin (4-2) took the loss Monday as the Nationals dropped a 5-3 decision to the Mets, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over five innings while striking out seven.
The southpaw has faced the Mets four times already this season, and this was the first time he failed to record a quality start against them. Corbin will take a 3.25 ERA and 76:21 K:BB through 63.2 innings into his next outing Saturday, at home against the Marlins.
More News
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out 11 in win•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Blanks Dodgers•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Turns in quality start•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Sunk by one bad inning•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Solid outing in Coors•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Turns in dominant effort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...