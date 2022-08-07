Corbin (4-16) gave up six earned runs over 0.2 innings and took the loss Saturday as the Nationals fell to the Phillies. He allowed five hits, did not strike out a batter and walked two.

Corbin failed to make it out of the first inning for the second time in three starts, and his latest rough outing pushed his ERA to an unsightly 7.02. Provided he remains on regular rest, Corbin's next start will come at home against the Padres.