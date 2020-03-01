Corbin got the start in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, allowing one run on one hit and two walks over two innings with one strikeout, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The Nats have taken it very easy with most of their key arms to begin the spring, and Corbin was the last of the established starters to make his debut. Expect the southpaw to remain on a regular schedule from here on out, with plenty of time for him to get stretched out before Opening Day.