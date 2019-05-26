Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Fires four-hit shutout
Corbin (5-2) hurled his second career shutout in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Marlins, scattering four hits and a walk while striking out five.
Miami didn't even get a runner into scoring position until the eighth inning, and the Nats turned three double plays behind Corbin to erase the few threats the Marlins did manage. The left-hander lowered his ERA to 2.85 with the performance, and he'll take an 81:22 K:BB through 72.2 innings into his next start Friday in Cincinnati.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...