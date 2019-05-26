Corbin (5-2) hurled his second career shutout in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Marlins, scattering four hits and a walk while striking out five.

Miami didn't even get a runner into scoring position until the eighth inning, and the Nats turned three double plays behind Corbin to erase the few threats the Marlins did manage. The left-hander lowered his ERA to 2.85 with the performance, and he'll take an 81:22 K:BB through 72.2 innings into his next start Friday in Cincinnati.