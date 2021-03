Corbin will make his first appearance of the spring Saturday against the Marlins, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals have brought along their veteran starting pitchers slowly to begin camp, but Corbin is now ready to go. The southpaw is coming off a disappointing 2020 campaign that saw his ERA, velocity and strikeout rates all regress, but he's still expected to open the season as the team's No. 3 starter.