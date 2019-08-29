Corbin is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Marlins, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Corbin looked on track to make only one start (Tuesday against the Orioles) this week, but he'll now get a two step after manager Dave Martinez elected to shorten the rotation to four men on account of Thursday's off day. The lefty was unable to come away with a win despite a strong showing versus Baltimore (seven innings of two-run ball), but he'll have a good opportunity to claim his 11th victory when he takes on a 47-85 Marlins squad.