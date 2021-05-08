Corbin allowed three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two in Friday's win over the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

Corbin picked up his first win of the year in his last outing, but he gave up three solo home runs Friday. The Nationals' offense combined for eight runs in the final two innings of the game, but Corbin was forced to settle for a no-decision. The southpaw has posted a 7.36 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 29.1 innings across his first six starts of 2021. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Phillies on Thursday.