Corbin (4-11) took the loss during Saturday's 4-3 defeat against Atlanta, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings.

Corbin struggled during the first and fourth innings -- surrendering all four runs and eight of 10 baserunners -- but was efficient otherwise and faced the minimum in the other four frames. The four runs permitted broke a four-game streak of allowing three runs or fewer that's seen Corbin's ERA drop from 6.65 to 5.70, and a 4.52 FIP suggests better starts lie ahead. He's tentatively slated to take the mound again next weekend for a rematch with Atlanta.