Coebin (4-12) took the loss Friday, surrendering six runs (five earned) on nine hits and two walks over five innings as the Nationals were downed 8-4 by Atlanta. He struck out eight.

Two of the hits off Corbin left the yard, the sixth time in his last 12 starts the veteran lefty has served up multiple homers. Corbin carries a rough 5.78 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 60:18 K:BB through 67 innings over that stretch, but unless Washington can find a taker for his bloated contract by the trade deadline, his spot in the Nats' rotation seems secure.