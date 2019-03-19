Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Mixed results in split-squad game
Corbin coughed up five runs (four earned) on nine hits over five innings while striking out five in Monday's split-squad game against the Marlins.
The outing drove Corbin's spring ERA up to 5.00, but the strikeouts were at least an encouraging sign. The southpaw now sports a 12:2 K:BB through 18 innings as he prepares to enter the regular season as the Nats' No. 3 starter.
