Corbin will start Game 4 of the NLCS against the Cardinals on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The 30-year-old pitched Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and five walks while recording nine strikeouts over six innings pitched. Corbin recorded a 14-7 record with a 3.25 ERA over the regular season. The southpaw's availability could be limited later in the series if necessary, especially with Max Scherzer pitching Game 2 and Stephen Strasburg starting Game 3, which would give them more rest.