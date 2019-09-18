Corbin isn't listed among the Nationals' probable starters for the team's three-game series in Miami over the weekend, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Since Corbin had pitched in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Cardinals, the Nationals could have brought him back Sunday on his normal four days' rest, but No. 5 starter Austin Voth will instead get the nod for the series finale with the Marlins. The extra day off should help Corbin recover from Tuesday's 110-pitch outing while also allowing the Nationals to deploy the southpaw against a direct competitor in the NL wild-card race instead of the last-place Marlins. Corbin now lines up for his next turn in Monday's series opener with the Phillies in Washington.