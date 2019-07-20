Corbin didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 loss to Atlanta, giving up two runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings while striking out five.

The southpaw wasn't at his sharpest, and Corbin exited the game in line for a loss before Victor Robles hit a game-tying homer in the top of the ninth inning -- only for Fernando Rodney to blow it in the bottom of the frame. Corbin saw his streak of quality starts end at five, but he'll still take a 3.40 ERA and 144:37 K:BB through 124.1 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Rockies.