Corbin (1-3) recorded the win Saturday against the Marlins after allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and four walks across seven innings.

It was only the second time through five starts this season the left-hander has completed five innings, and he generated only seven swinging strikes on 93 pitches. Corbin has an 8.10 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 18:14 K:BB across 23.1 innings. and he'll attempt to build on this performance during next week's start.