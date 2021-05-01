Corbin (1-3) recorded the win Saturday against the Marlins after allowing two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and four walks across seven innings.
It was only the second time through five starts this season the left-hander has completed five innings, and he generated only seven swinging strikes on 93 pitches. Corbin has an 8.10 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 18:14 K:BB across 23.1 innings. and he'll attempt to build on this performance during next week's start.
More News
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Will start Saturday•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Tagged with loss Sunday•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Bounces back in big way Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Allows nine earned runs•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Takes loss in season debut•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Activated for Saturday's start•