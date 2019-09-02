Corbin (11-6) allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out eight over six innings of work as he cruised to an easy win against the Marlins on Sunday.

Corbin had a historic day on the mound as he became the third pitcher on the National's staff to record 200 strikeouts during the 2019 season. He had a particularly good day overall as he worked four shutout innings before running into some trouble in the fifth where he gave up all three of his runs on a Starlin Castro solo home run, an Austin Dean RBI double and a Bryan Holaday RBI sacrifice fly. He then went on to pitch a scoreless sixth and was done for the night after 95 pitches. The southpaw now owns a 3.19 ERA to go along with a 201:54 K:BB ratio across 174.2 innings in 2019. He slated to start next against the Braves in Atlanta on Friday.