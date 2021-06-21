Corbin (5-5) allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven in six innings to earn the win against the Mets on Sunday.

Corbin gave up home runs in the second and seventh innings Sunday, but he got enough run support from the Nationals and picked up his second consecutive win as a result. The southpaw has now posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 76.2 innings this year. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Miami on Saturday.