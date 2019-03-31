Corbin earned a no-decision, allowing two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks, over six innings against the Mets on Sunday.

It looked like Corbin had pitched well enough to post a victory in his Nationals debut, but the Washington bullpen yielded three runs in the eighth to cough up the lead. The 29-year-old will have to wait for that first victory with the Nationals, and he posted fewer strikeouts than usual Sunday, but owners should still be pleased with his first outing. Corbin is 5-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 101 strikeouts in his last 83.2 innings dating back to July 23.