Corbin (6-17) allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings to earn the win Saturday over the Mets.

Corbin limited the damage to an Eduardo Escobar solo shot in the third inning. The game was tied through seven frames, but the Nationals gained the lead on a Lane Thomas solo home run in the eighth to put Corbin in line for consecutive wins for just the second time all year. This was also the southpaw's eighth quality start of the campaign. He's given up just four runs in his last 18.1 innings, though he's also yielded three homers in that span. For the year, he has a 6.28 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 118:46 K:BB through 134.2 innings. He's projected to make his next start in Philadelphia if the Nationals utilize a six-man rotation -- if it's a traditional five-man rotation, Corbin would line up for a start in St. Louis.