Corbin will start Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday against the Dodgers, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg combined to cover eight innings during Tuesday's Wild Card victory over the Brewers, leaving Corbin to open the series in Los Angeles. The left-hander finished the regular season with a 3.25 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 238:70 K:BB over 202 innings.