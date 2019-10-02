Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Primed for Game 1 in LA
Corbin will start Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday against the Dodgers, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg combined to cover eight innings during Tuesday's Wild Card victory over the Brewers, leaving Corbin to open the series in Los Angeles. The left-hander finished the regular season with a 3.25 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 238:70 K:BB over 202 innings.
More News
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out eight in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Short start expected•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Struggles with command in win•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Next start likely coming Monday•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Fans 11 for 13th win•
-
Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Bags 12th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...