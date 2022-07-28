Corbin (4-14) gave up six earned runs on seven hits and a walk with no strikeouts over 0.2 of an inning to take the loss in a 7-1 defeat to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

It was a terrible start for Corbin who quickly found himself overmatched by the highest scoring offense in the National League. The Dodgers sent ten men to the plate in the first inning before Corbin got the hook after giving up six runs and only getting two outs. Sloppy defense was partially to blame, as a Gavin Lux double which made it 6-0 was a very catchable fly ball that should have made the third out of the inning. Nevertheless, Corbin was handed his MLB-leading 14th loss of the season, and his ERA jumped to an abysmal 6.49 on the year. The veteran pitcher will try to rebound in his next start which is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday against the Mets.