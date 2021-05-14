Corbin (2-3) allowed one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out nine across seven innings to earn the win Thursday against the Phillies.

Corbin delivered his most effective start of the season, racking up 18 swinging strikes on 102 total pitches. He also kept the ball in the yard, allowing no home runs in an outing for only the second time on the campaign. Despite a disastrous nine earned run outing on April 15, Corbin has now allowed only 10 earned runs across his last 30 innings of work -- spanning five starts. Despite the strong run, Corbin maintains an ugly 6.19 ERA with a 29:14 K:BB across 36.1 frames for the season. His next outing is currently projected to come Tuesday at the Cubs.