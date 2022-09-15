Corbin did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits over six innings with four strikeouts against the Orioles.

The only damage on the night came after a few singles and a couple of groundouts scored a run in the top of the second inning. Otherwise, Corbin held Baltimore in check to position himself to win before the bullpen blew the game for the Nationals. The southpaw has thrown six or more innings in five of his last six starts, four of which have been quality starts. In that stretch, his ERA has decreased from 7.02 to 6.11.