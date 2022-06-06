Corbin (2-8) earned the victory Sunday in Cincinnati, striking out five in six innings while allowing three runs on nine hits.

After a tumultuous first inning where Corbin allowed three runs on five hits, he settled down and held the Reds' lineup scoreless over the next five frames. It was just the third time in 12 starts where the lefty pitched at least six innings and allowed three or fewer runs. For the season, he has a 6.71 ERA and 1.76 WHIP and opponents are hitting .318 against him in a season where the league batting average is .240. His next start will likely be next weekend against Milwaukee.