Corbin (1-0) gave up four earned runs on four hits and three walks with 12 strikeouts over five innings in Tuesday's 7-4 win over St. Louis in Game 4 of the NLCS.

The lefty was simply dominant through the first four innings, recording 10 of the first 12 outs via strikeout and giving up just a Yadier Molina solo homer in the fourth. Corbin finally ran into trouble in the fifth and gave up three more runs before fanning Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna to end the inning and turn things over to the bullpen. The Cardinals will face either the Yankees or Astros in the World Series, where Corbin will presumably start Game 3.