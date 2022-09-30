Corbin (back) is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Corbin had his last turn through the rotation skipped after he exited his start against Atlanta on Sept. 20 with back spasms, but he'll rejoin the rotation Sunday for his final start of 2022. The veteran left-hander has a 3.20 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB across 19.2 innings through three starts in September, and he'll attempt to finish the campaign with another strong outing.
