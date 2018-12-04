Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Reaches deal with Nationals
Corbin agreed to a six-year contract with the Nationals on Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports. The deal is worth $140 million, according to Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com.
Corbin will round out an impressive rotation in Washington that already sports Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg. The 29-year-old Corbin was rewarded after his breakout campaign in 2018, during which he posted an impressive 3.15 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 246:48 K:BB across 200 innings (33 starts) with the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Patrick Corbin: Turns down qualifying offer•
-
Patrick Corbin: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Solid in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Lasts only three innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Tosses third straight quality start•
-
Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Quality start in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...