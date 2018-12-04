Corbin agreed to a six-year contract with the Nationals on Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports. The deal is worth $140 million, according to Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com.

Corbin will round out an impressive rotation in Washington that already sports Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg. The 29-year-old Corbin was rewarded after his breakout campaign in 2018, during which he posted an impressive 3.15 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 246:48 K:BB across 200 innings (33 starts) with the Diamondbacks.