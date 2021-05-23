Corbin (3-3) allowed four runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out three in 5.2 innings to earn the win against the Orioles on Sunday.

Corbin struggled early in Sunday's contest, as he allowed four consecutive singles to begin the game and gave up three earned runs in the top of the first inning. However, the Nationals gave him just enough run support to return to the win column. The southpaw has recorded a 6.13 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 47 innings this season. Corbin tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Brewers on Saturday.