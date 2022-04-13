Corbin (0-2) took the loss in Tuesday's 16-4 rout at the hands of Atlanta, coughing up six runs on nine hits and three walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out three.

The Nationals were hoping Corbin might be able to turn things around in 2022, but through two starts things have not gone well for the veteran southpaw. He's been tagged for eight runs through 6.2 innings with a 7:5 K:BB, and the only really positive takeaway for Corbin is that he has yet to allow a home run after serving up 37 of them last season. He'll try to regain his footing in his next scheduled start Sunday in Pittsburgh.