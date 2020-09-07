Corbin (2-4) allowed five runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings as he was charged with the loss Sunday against Atlanta.

Corbin is going through a rough patch as he's been charged with losses in four of his past five starts. The southpaw began Sunday's contest by tossing three scoreless innings, but the Atlanta offense got to him over the next few innings prior to his removal. He allowed a season-high 13 baserunners Sunday as he now carries a 4.34 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 45.2 innings this year. He'll get another shot to face Atlanta on Saturday at home.