Corbin (6-7) earned the win over San Diego on Wednesday, tossing six innings and allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three.

The southpaw didn't dominate in the contest -- he threw only 66 of 106 pitches for strikes and did not record a single 1-2-3 inning -- but he did enough to notch both a quality start and the win. The victory snapped a two-start losing streak and pushed his record to 6-7 on the season. Corbin finished the first half of the campaign with a disappointing 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 7.0 K/9. He isn't likely to pitch again until Washington's series at home against San Diego immediately following the All-Star break.