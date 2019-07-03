Corbin allowed one run on six hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts across seven innings during a no-decision against the Marlins on Tuesday.

The Nationals won in exciting walk-off fashion, but that means Corbin didn't earn a win for his strong efforts . The Nationals supported him with two runs through eight frames, and the bullpen blew his narrow lead. Still, Corbin has allowed one run per start in three straight appearances. He is 7-5 with a 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 106.1 innings this season. Corbin will make one more start before the All-Star break on Sunday at home against the Royals.