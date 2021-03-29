Corbin threw 57 pitches over four scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The left-hander also got some extra work in the bullpen before entering the game and allowing only two Cards to even reach base against him. Corbin appears on track to start the third game of the season, April 4 against the Mets, but the Nats should officially announce their rotation plans sometime this week.