Corbin allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out eight across 6.1 innings Sunday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Corbin retired the first 11 batters he faced -- five via strikeout -- before allowing an infield hit. The only damage against him came in the seventh inning when Gleyber Torres took him yard. Corbin worked very efficiently, requiring only 75 pitches to retire 19 batters. He'll look to carry this performance into his next start, currently projected for Friday at Miami.