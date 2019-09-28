Corbin is expected to have his start Saturday against Cleveland shortened so that he can be available out of the bullpen for Tuesday's Wild Card game, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

The Nationals want all hands on deck to help them qualify for the divisional round, and that includes Corbin, who would be pitching on just two days' rest if called upon Tuesday. It's unclear exactly how long he's expected to go in Saturday's game.