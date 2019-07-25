Corbin (8-5) allowed three hits and three walks while striking out seven across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Rockies.

Corbin allowed three of his six baserunners in the first inning and retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced. The only downside of his night was another multi-walk performance, as he's now surrendered two or more free passes in three straight starts. That hasn't come back to burn him due to his ability to keep the ball in the yard, as he hasn't allowed a home run in five of his last six starts. Corbin now has a 3.25 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 151 strikeouts across 130.1 innings for the season. He'll look to keep his strong performance up in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday against Atlanta.