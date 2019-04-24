Corbin (2-0) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six in a 6-3 victory over the Rockies.

Raimel Tapia touched Corbin up for a two-run shot in the second inning, but the Nats struck back for four runs in the third and the southpaw never looked back. The 29-year-old is now five-for-five in delivering quality starts to begin his tenure with Washington, and Corbin will try to make it six straight at home against the Padres on Sunday.