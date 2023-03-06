Corbin gave up two runs on three hits and a walk over 2.1 innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out three.

Facing a Houston lineup that included the likes of Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman, Corbin sailed through two scoreless frames before running into trouble in the third. The veteran left-hander is coming off the worst season of his big-league career, and his 2021 wasn't a whole lot better, but his sizeable contract ensures he'll still be part of the Nationals' Opening Day rotation. Corbin is offering a glimmer of hope he'll be able to rebound in 2023 with a 5:1 K:BB through his first four spring innings, but he has far too much to prove to be worth a roster spot in most fantasy formats.