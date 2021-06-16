Corbin (4-5) earned the win Tuesday against the Pirates after giving up a run on eight hits with seven strikeouts and a walk across 8.1 innings.

It's the first time since May 13 the veteran southpaw allowed fewer than three runs as he delivered his longest start of the season while generating 14 swinging strikes on 110 pitches. Corbin has a 5.60 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 55:27 K:BB across 70.2 innings, and he tentatively lines up to face the Mets on Sunday.