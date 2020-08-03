Corbin is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Mets in Washington, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

After their three-game series in Miami this past weekend was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, the Nationals will return from a four-day break Tuesday. Manager Dave Martinez has opted to use the off days to reorder the pitching schedule, as Corbin and Max Scherzer will take the hill for the two games versus the Mets. The Nationals are only scheduled to play five games this week and may not have Stephen Strasburg (hand) available for any of those contests, so Corbin could be in store for a two-start week if Martinez opts to temporarily shorten the rotation to four men. In that scenario, Austin Voth or Erick Fedde would likely move to the bullpen to clear room for Corbin to start Sunday's series finale with the Orioles.