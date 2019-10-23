Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Still in play for Game 3
Corbin could still start Game 3 of the World Series against the Astros on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
While Corbin was initially named the starter for Game 3, his status became uncertain after throwing 21 pitches over one inning of relief work Tuesday during Game 1. However, the 30-year-old was playing catch Wednesday prior to Game 2, and is likely still in play to start Friday's game at Nationals Park. The southpaw allowed one hit while recording two strikeouts in his one inning pitched Tuesday.
