Corbin allowed one run on seven hits with four walks and eight strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Brewers on Friday.

The four walks hurt his WHIP and the offense didn't support him enough to earn the win, but it was still a good night in the ERA and strikeout categories. Corbin has eight whiffs in three of his last four outings, but his success extends back a lot further than that. Since June 19, the lefty is 4-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 68.1 innings across 11 outings. Overall, he is 9-5 with a 3.34 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 180 strikeouts in 153.2 innings this season. Corbin is scheduled to pitch next at the Pirates on Wednesday.