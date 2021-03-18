Corbin reached 70 pitches in Wednesday's Grapefruit League start against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The results weren't pretty (four runs over 3.2 innings while allowing eight baserunners), but Corbin was facing Miami for the third time in 10 days, and familiarity may have been a factor in addition to all the usual spring caveats. The veteran southpaw is on pace to be fully stretched out for Opening Day as he looked to rebounds from a rough 2020.
