Corbin tossed seven scoreless innings, striking out 11 and allowing five hits with no walks in a no-decision against the Royals on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has given up one run with 18 strikeouts and no walks in his last 14 frames over two appearances, but in both of those starts he settled for no-decisions. On Sunday, the Nationals bullpen blew the lead, coughing up Corbin's chance at a win, during the eighth. Corbin is still pitching really well, though, as he's posted a 0.96 ERA with 35 strikeouts in his last four outings. Overall, he is 7-5 with a 3.34 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 129 strikeouts in 113.1 innings this season.