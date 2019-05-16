Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out 11 in win
Corbin (4-1) gave up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out 11 through eight innings taking the win over the Mets on Wednesday.
Corbin only allowed five baserunners as he cruised to his fourth win. The 29-year-old was dominant, generating 18 swinging strikes including 12 on his slider. He has been on a tremendous run, posting quality starts in eight of his nine outings this season. Corbin will look to stay hot in his next start Monday against the Mets.
