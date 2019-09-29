Corbin allowed six runs on seven hits with two walks and eight strikeouts across 4.1 innings during a no-decision against the Indians on Saturday.

This was supposed to be just a short tune-up outing, but Corbin ended up throwing 94 pitches. He racked up eight punchouts for the fifth time in his last seven outings, but Corbin missed an opportunity at his 15th win, which he would have earned had he recorded two more outs. He finishes the regular season 14-7 with a 3.25 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 238 strikeouts in 202 innings.