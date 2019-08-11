Corbin didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Mets, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk over six innings while striking out eight.

The southpaw stumbled in the fourth inning, serving up two solo homers, but otherwise Corbin dominated the Mets and was in line for his 10th win of the year before another Nats bullpen meltdown, this one from Fernando Rodney. Corbin will carry a 3.41 ERA and 172:45 K:BB through 147.2 innings into his next start Friday, at home against the Brewers.