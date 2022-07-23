Corbin (4-13) took the loss Friday versus the Diamondbacks. He allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Corbin has allowed at least four runs in each of his last three starts after briefly appearing to have turned a corner in late June and early July. The southpaw continues to put up solid strikeout totals -- he's posted 35 punchouts in his last 31 innings -- but that's about the only bright spot in his performance. He owns a 6.02 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 98:36 K:BB across 104.2 innings in 20 starts this year. Corbin's projected for a difficult road start versus the Dodgers next week.