Corbin allowed seven runs on 14 hits while striking out seven during the Nationals' 7-3 loss to the Marlins on Saturday.

Corbin (2-6) has given up at least five runs in two of his three previous starts. After throwing over 400 innings to the tune of a 3.20 ERA across the previous two seasons, he has regressed in 2020. In addition to a 4.76 ERA, Corbin resides in the bottom fourth of qualified starters for expected ERA. A silver lining is that Corbin has gone two straight starts without issuing a walk. He'll look to keep that streak alive against the Mets on Thursday.