Corbin (13-7) allowed one run on three hits and four walks over six innings Monday, striking out six batters and earning a win over the Phillies.

Corbin's line may not look too impressive but he kept Philadelphia off the scoreboard for five innings before allowing his first and only run in the sixth. After issuing four free passes Monday, he's up to 17 walks in 28 innings this month. The 30-year-old southpaw owns a 230:68 K:BB for the season. Corbin will make his final regular-season start of 2019 at home against Cleveland on Saturday.